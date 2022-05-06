Relegated Norwich rule Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent out for rest of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Relegated Norwich rule Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent out for rest of season

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 3:59 pm Updated: May 6, 2022, 4:03 pm
Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean, right, is set to miss the final four Premier League matches (Nick Potts/PA)
Norwich duo Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent have both been ruled out for the rest of the Premier League campaign ahead of the visit of West Ham on Sunday.

Scotland midfielder McLean has a fractured toe and will have to wear a protective boot, while American frontman Sargent has aggravated a previous ankle injury so will not be risked over the final four matches.

Norwich, relegated back to the Sky Bet Championship following defeat at Aston Villa, will again be without centre-half Christoph Zimmermann (groin), while forward Adam Idah (knee) and defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) are both long-term absentees.

West Ham will have defender Craig Dawson back in contention for the trip to Carrow Road.

The centre-back missed last weekend’s defeat to Arsenal due to a one-match ban following his red card against Chelsea the previous weekend.

Fellow defender Angelo Ogbonna (knee) remains sidelined, while manager David Moyes will check on his team’s fitness after their Europa League exit to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Byram, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Dowell, Normann, Rashica, Lees-Melou, Pukki, Gunn, Gibson, Giannoulis, Rupp, Placheta, Springett, Sorensen, Tzolis, Rowe.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Areola, Randolph, Coufal, Cresswell, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Alese, Soucek, Rice, Noble, Kral, Lanzini, Fornals, Vlasic, Chesters, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Perkins.

