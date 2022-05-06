Steve Evans could ring the changes as Stevenage take on Salford in League Two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Evans could ring the changes as Stevenage take on Salford in League Two

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 4:15 pm
Steve Evans may switch things up for the visit of Salford (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Stevenage boss Steve Evans may look to switch things up as they face Salford in the final game of the season.

Boro have lost two games on the spin since securing safety in the league for next season and Evans may opt for a different XI in an attempt to finish the season on a high.

Long-term injury absentee Jake Reeves will miss out.

Midfielder Chris Lines will be hoping to start a game for the first time since mid-April.

Salford will be without Matty Lung for their trip to the Lamex Stadium.

The 31-year-old midfielder was retrospectively punished for an incident which involved Matty Longstaff in the 20th minute of their 2-2 draw with Mansfield and will now face a three-match ban for violent conduct.

Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny have returned to training and may feature on the weekend.

Salford’s aspirations for promotion came to an end with their draw with Mansfield and will have nothing to play for come Saturday.

