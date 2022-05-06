Carl Piergianni available for selection as Oldham prepare for Crawley test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carl Piergianni available for selection as Oldham prepare for Crawley test

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 4:37 pm
Carl Piergianni is back available for Oldham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Carl Piergianni is available for selection as Oldham prepare to host Crawley.

The Latics captain was suspended for three games after being sent off against Northampton and could be in contention to feature against the Reds.

With his side already relegated, Oldham manager John Sheridan could make changes to the team and Harry Vaughan and Will Sutton both started against Tranmere last weekend.

Jayson Leutwiler could start in goal in place of Danny Rogers.

Interim manager Lewis Young could make changes for Crawley as they travel to Boundary Park.

James Tilley came back into the squad against Leyton Orient after being sidelined due to suspension and is expected to line up again.

Ludwig Francillette and Isaac Hutchinson will also hope to keep their starting spots after coming back into the squad against Orient.

Jack Payne is expected to be sidelined after missing the last four games with injury.

