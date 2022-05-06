Jefferson Lerma misses out as Bournemouth host Millwall By Press Association May 6, 2022, 4:39 pm Jefferson Lerma’s hamstring injury will see him miss Bournemouth’s clash with Millwall (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Promoted Bournemouth will be without Jefferson Lerma for their final Sky Bet Championship game of the season as they host Millwall. The Cherries secured a return to the top flight with victory over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, but Lerma hobbled off with a hamstring injury and is absent. Manager Scott Parker has no other fresh injury worries and Todd Cantwell could feature having returned from a back injury. The Norwich loanee is one of several players on the fringe of the first team who will be hoping for a recall with promotion already assured. Millwall have an outside chance of creeping into the play-offs and boss Gary Rowett has the same squad available as he did for the 3-0 win over Peterborough. Scott Malone (hamstring) is still missing with Arsenal loanee Dan Ballard also out. Jed Wallace could come back into the starting line-up at a crucial stage of the season. The winger has been out with a groin injury but returned off the bench last time out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Northampton miss out on automatic promotion despite win at Barrow Millwall boss Gary Rowett proud despite falling short of play-offs Millwall miss out on play-offs after defeat at Bournemouth Kyle Walker likely to miss out as leaders Manchester City entertain Newcastle