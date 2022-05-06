Livingston remain without goalkeeper Max Stryjek for St Johnstone clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Livingston are again without suspended goalkeeper Max Stryjek for the visit of St Johnstone on Saturday, so Ivan Konovalov is set to continue between the sticks after making his debut against Hibernian last weekend.

Bruce Anderson is still out with an ankle problem, while James Penrice and Tom Parkes are out for the season following surgery.

Caleb Chukwuemeka is set to return to the squad after recovering from a hamstring problem.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson revealed Craig Bryson is closing in on a return from an ankle injury.

The 35-year-old midfielder has been out since Boxing Day and although he will not be ready for the trip to Livingston on Saturday, he could be available for next Wednesday’s game against Aberdeen.

Chris Kane (knee) and David Wotherspoon (knee) remain on the sidelines.