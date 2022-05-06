Thomas Frank tips Brentford to bounce back from defeat to Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thomas Frank tips Brentford to bounce back from defeat to Manchester United

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 5:43 pm
Thomas Frank has tipped Brentford to bounce back from their defeat to Manchester United last time out (Martin Rickett/PA)
Thomas Frank believes Brentford’s 3-0 loss at Manchester United earlier this week is merely a blip and not an indicator that the Bees are running out of steam.

Brentford collected three wins and a draw in their four matches before visiting Old Trafford to reach the 40-point barrier that is widely interpreted as the barometer for Premier League survival.

A second successive season in the top-flight is not guaranteed and they were brushed aside by United on Monday as strikes from Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane sandwiched Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty.

Frank, though, is unconcerned and insisted their levels in training remain on point ahead of the visit on Saturday of Southampton, who triumphed 4-1 when the sides met at St Mary’s in January.

“We learned a lot from that game; Southampton were better and won fair and square,” the Brentford head coach told a press conference.

“I expect that we put a better performance. (Ralph Hasenhuttl) is a brilliant manager and they have done very well again this season.

“I watch the players every day in training and look at the numbers, so I have no worries about them dropping off.

“We didn’t perform to our best against Manchester United but our output was remarkable again. We need to be aggressive, cool, and brave and bounce back with a top performance.”

Frank, who confirmed Brentford will once again be without defender Ethan Pinnock and winger Sergi Canos because of hamstring injuries, is wary of the threat posed by Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse.

The England midfielder is reportedly attracting admiring glances from both Manchester clubs as well as Tottenham while his prowess from dead-ball situations is well-known to Frank.

“We’ve prepared for it,” Frank said. “I think right now he is maybe the best free-kick taker in the world. He’s scored nine goals with five assists this season which is remarkable for a midfielder.

“I understand why the top six are circling.”

