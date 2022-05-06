Arsenal could welcome back Ben White for Leeds clash after hamstring problem

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arsenal defender Ben White is back in contention for Sunday’s Premier League visit of Leeds.

The England international, who spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Elland Road, missed the 2-1 victory at West Ham with a tight hamstring.

He is the only fitness doubt for Mikel Arteta’s side, who remain favourites to finish in the top four as the season draws to a close.

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper is fit to return after missing last week’s home defeat to Manchester City after injuring his knee in the warm-up.

Fellow defender Diego Llorente is also available again, but Stuart Dallas will miss United’s last four games of the season after breaking his leg against City.

Patrick Bamford (foot) is hoping to return to full training next week, while Adam Forshaw (fractured kneecap), Tyler Roberts (hamstring) and Crysencio Summerville (ankle) remain long-term absentees.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Swanson, Tavares, Lokonga, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Patino, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Struijk, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Hjelde, Firpo, Shackleton, Koch, Phillips, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Gelhardt, Harrison, James, Klaesson, Cresswell, Greenwood, Kenneh, Bate.