Kyle Walker likely to miss out as leaders Manchester City entertain Newcastle

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 5:47 pm
Kyle Walker is an injury doubt for Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Kyle Walker is an injury doubt for Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

Defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones are doubtful as champions Manchester City host Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.

Right-back Walker was forced off in the second half of Wednesday’s Champions League loss at Real Madrid after further ankle problems.

Centre-back Stones has missed the last two games with a thigh injury.

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson could return to the Newcastle squad for the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Full-back Tripper has not played since fracturing a metatarsal in a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on February 13, while striker Wilson has been out of action since suffering Achilles and calf injuries in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on December 27, but both are back in training and could be available.

Central defender Fabian Schar could also make it after a scan on the foot he damaged during last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Liverpool revealed no fracture, but the game will come too soon for winger Ryan Fraser (hamstring).

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Cancelo, Ake, Laporte, Dias, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, Grealish, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Jesus, Mbete, Egan-Riley, McAtee.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Trippier, Manquillo, Murphy, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Shelvey, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Wood, Gayle.

