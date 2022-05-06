Ross McCrorie welcomes need for change at Aberdeen after disappointing season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross McCrorie welcomes need for change at Aberdeen after disappointing season

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 5:59 pm
Ross McCrorie admits the Dons have been poor (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ross McCrorie admits the Dons have been poor (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross McCrorie admits big changes are imperative this summer if Aberdeen are to revive their fortunes next term.

The Dons – perennial top-four finishers from 2014 to 2021 – will finish in the bottom six at the end of what has been a grim campaign.

McCrorie admits they have fallen badly short this season and acknowledged that recently-installed manager Jim Goodwin is correct to be plotting a major recruitment drive in the coming months.

“The club needs big changes,” said the versatile 24-year-old.

“It’s been evident this season with our standing in the table. Big changes are bound to happen, especially when a big club like Aberdeen is not performing to the standard.

“That’s just part and parcel of football – players come and go. A team doesn’t stand still. We always need to keep improving. You always need to keep bringing players in as well to push the boys that are already here. I’m excited for next season to see how good we can be.

“The gaffer will bring his own players in over the summer and we’ll be ready to go next season. We just need to try and finish this season off as high as we can in the table. By the time next season comes round, we need to be aiming high and do a lot better than we have this season.”

Aberdeen visit a Hibernian side on Saturday who have endured a similarly demoralising campaign. The Hibees finished third last term, one place above the Dons, as both teams qualified for Europe.

This weekend, however, they find themselves locking horns in a meaningless bottom-six fixture at Easter Road.

“Hibs will be disappointed with their season as well, just as we are,” said McCrorie.

“Both of us were aiming high but neither team has been near the standards we set in the previous season.

“Last season we were close to each other in the table (in the top four) but it’s a different situation this season.”

