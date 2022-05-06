Josip Juranovic misses out in unchanged Celtic squad By Press Association May 6, 2022, 6:01 pm Josip Juranovic is set to miss out for Celtic (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Celtic have reported no fresh injury problems ahead of the visit of Hearts. Josip Juranovic is expected to miss out again for the cinch Premiership leaders. Nir Bitton returned from injury as a substitute in last week’s Old Firm derby and will hope to earn a starting spot in midfield. Hearts could have three key players back in the mix, with John Souttar, Cammy Devlin and Michael Smith all in contention for inclusion in the matchday squad after their injury lay-offs. Aaron McEneff remains doubtful with a calf problem and Craig Halkett is not yet ready to return from an ankle injury. Long-term absentee Beni Baningime (knee) remains on the sidelines. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Robbie Neilson pleased Hearts’ injured players are returning before cup final Nir Bitton back for Celtic ahead of Old Firm derby Hearts duo Kingsley and Halliday to return from injury for visit of Ross County Robbie Neilson ’11 out of 10′ sure key defensive duo will be fit for cup final