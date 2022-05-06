Ross County have Jack Baldwin back from ban for crunch Motherwell clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin returns from suspension for the crucial cinch Premiership clash with Motherwell.

Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer was ruled out for the season this week with a shoulder injury which he suffered as he was coming back from a facial injury.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has a number of fitness concerns after “four or five” players missed training for most of the week through illness.

The unnamed players returned to training on Friday and will be assessed ahead of the Dingwall encounter.

Striker Kevin van Veen returns from suspension after missing two games while Stephen O’Donnell is back in training after a month out with a muscle injury but the game might come too soon for him.

Liam Shaw, Scott Fox, Jordan Roberts and Sondre Solholm are expected to remain out while Nathan McGinley and Barry Maguire are out for the season.