Ross County have Jack Baldwin back from ban for crunch Motherwell clash By Press Association May 6, 2022, 6:27 pm Jack Baldwin is available for Ross County (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ross County defender Jack Baldwin returns from suspension for the crucial cinch Premiership clash with Motherwell. Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer was ruled out for the season this week with a shoulder injury which he suffered as he was coming back from a facial injury. Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has a number of fitness concerns after “four or five” players missed training for most of the week through illness. The unnamed players returned to training on Friday and will be assessed ahead of the Dingwall encounter. Striker Kevin van Veen returns from suspension after missing two games while Stephen O’Donnell is back in training after a month out with a muscle injury but the game might come too soon for him. Liam Shaw, Scott Fox, Jordan Roberts and Sondre Solholm are expected to remain out while Nathan McGinley and Barry Maguire are out for the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Kevin Van Veen’s second-half penalty enough as Motherwell edge Ross County win Ross County drop to sixth in Premiership after losing crunch clash against Motherwell Returning David Cancola relishes Ross County’s European charge Malky Mackay makes case for Ross County defence