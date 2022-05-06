Nampalys Mendy available again as Foxes look to bounce back from European exit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leicester will try to pick themselves up from their European disappointment when they take on Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

James Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall both started against Roma on Thursday after shaking off injuries and could retain their places while Nampalys Mendy is back in contention after being ineligible for that game.

Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi (both knee) remain sidelined.

Midfielder Andre Gomes returns to Everton’s squad after missing the last two matches with a minor injury.

Richarlison is fit to feature despite still struggling with a problem as a result of a twisted ankle at last month’s Merseyside derby.

Midfielder Donny Van De Beek (groin) remains absent.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Amartey, Justin, Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Fofana, Vestergaard, Mendy, Thomas, Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Lookman, Vardy.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Mykolenko, Allan, Doucoure, Gordon, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Holgate, Kenny, Branthwaite, Gomes, Delph, El Ghazi, Alli, Rondon.