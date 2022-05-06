It was good fun – Ben Stokes enjoys record-breaking return to action with Durham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It was good fun – Ben Stokes enjoys record-breaking return to action with Durham

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 7:47 pm
Ben Stokes did not hold back on his return to action (David Davies/PA)
England captain Ben Stokes was happy to enjoy a breathtaking return to the pitch as his record-breaking century put Durham in control at Worcestershire.

The newly-appointed Test skipper hit 17 sixes as he made 161 from 88 balls in his first innings since England’s third-Test defeat to the West Indies in March.

“It was good fun,” he said.

Ben Stokes, left, hits a six against Worcestershire
“I think the game got set up very nicely by our top five. I just had to play the situation and then, once we got our last batting point, it was about trying to get as many runs as we could.

“Franky (Durham head coach James Franklin) likes his records up in the dressing room when people achieve them, so he just read them out.

“There are records you don’t know and people bring them up. You don’t play the game for stuff like that.”

Stokes exceeded by one the record of 16 sixes in a Championship innings previously achieved by Andrew Symonds for Gloucestershire and Graham Napier for Essex.

He hit only eight fours along the way – although one of them came as he fell agonisingly short of equalling another notable batting feat, having hit the first five balls of a Josh Baker over for six.

“I knew as I hit the final delivery that it didn’t quite have the legs!” he said, before encouraging Baker to respond to the experience as Stokes himself did after his last-over nightmare against the West Indies’ Carlos Brathwaite in the World T20 final in 2016.

“Hopefully he can use the experience,” he said. “I know Richo (Alan Richardson, Worcestershire bowling coach) quite well so I’m sure he will get around him and make sure it doesn’t knock his confidence.

“It is an experience for everyone, and personally, I know what it is like, and just hope he doesn’t look into it too much.

Ed Barnard, another of the Worcestershire bowlers on the wrong end of Stokes’ onslaught, hailed a “special player”.

“It was pretty incredible stuff from Ben Stokes,” he said. “Obviously not nice to be on the receiving end but sometimes you’ve got to give respect to what he has done.

“Some of that ball striking was pretty clean. He is a special player and pretty incredible to witness.”

