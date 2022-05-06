Austin Samuels fires Inverness into play-off semi-finals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Austin Samuels netted again as Inverness beat Partick Thistle to move into the cinch Premiership play-off semi-finals.

Samuels struck the only goal of the second leg as Caley Thistle set up a clash with Arbroath following a 3-1 aggregate win.

The former Wolves and Aberdeen striker had been rewarded for his goal off the bench at Firhill with a start and he repaid manager Billy Dodds with an emphatic finish in the 29th minute – his third goal since joining Inverness in January.

The visitors came close to the opening goal that would have levelled the tie when Robbie Crawford arrived late to meet Scott Tiffoney’s cross but volleyed off target.

Ian McCall’s men were enjoying plenty of the ball but were left exposed when defender Kevin Holt took a poor touch when trying to control a misplaced Inverness pass forward.

Shane Sutherland released Samuels and the 21-year-old fired high into the middle of the net with Jamie Sneddon beaten by the power.

Brian Graham twice came close as the Maryhill side looked for an equaliser before the break.

The experienced striker fired a first-time volley off the bar following a corner and then forced a brilliant diving stop from Mark Ridgers after glancing a header from Richard Foster’s cross.

The tie appeared very much alive at half-time despite Caley Thistle’s two-goal lead but the home side managed the second half well.

They could have gone further ahead early on but Sneddon got a strong hand to Kirk Broadfoot’s header and an offside flag rescued Samuels’ blushes after he hit the bar from close range.

The visitors had the majority of possession but could not forge any real second-half chances and Sneddon saved well from Sutherland before Inverness saw out the win.