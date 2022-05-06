Ellis Genge predicts Leicester will play Leinster and not their reputation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ellis Genge predicts Leicester will play Leinster and not their reputation

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 10:01 pm
Ellis Genge says Leicester are ready for their Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ellis Genge respects Leinster’s European pedigree but has warned the Heineken Champions Cup favourites that Leicester refuse to be cast as “plucky losers” heading into Saturday’s quarter-final.

The leaders of the Gallagher Premiership and United Rugby Championship clash at Mattioli Woods Welford Road in their fifth meeting with the series locked at 2-2, including the 2009 final when Leicester were edged 19-16 at Murrayfield.

Only Toulouse have lifted more European crowns than Leinster, who are at full strength after restoring James Ryan to the second row following his recovery from the concussion sustained for Ireland against England in March.

But Genge insists his resurgent Tigers are ready to defend a ground that was once a fortress in domestic and continental action.

“Leinster as a franchise are brilliant. They’ve done really well and have won eight major trophies in the last decade,” Genge said.

“They’re huge competitors and they’re used to these types of games. Our squad isn’t at the moment and they’ve got so much depth.

“One thing you know about the Irish boys is they have got a lot of dog in them so they will be coming for that battle. We relish opportunities like that.

“It’s a real tough game for us but we are not plucky losers, we’re not that type of team. If we lose it will be because we are supposed to lose and we didn’t fight hard enough, so it will all be on us.

“I’m not going to let people build the manifestation of Leinster being the European giants that they are. They have got to come to our backyard so… It is our gaff, it’s not the Aviva.

“If we do what we have done all year then we’re going to be all right. We’re happy with how we’re progressing but I don’t think we’ve peaked yet. There’s a lot more to come from us on and off the field.”

