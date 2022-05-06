George Russell tops second practice in Miami as Max Verstappen breaks down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
George Russell tops second practice in Miami as Max Verstappen breaks down

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 11:55 pm Updated: May 7, 2022, 12:19 am
George Russell finished fastest in second practice for the Miami Grand Prix (Darron Cummings/AP)
George Russell finished fastest in second practice for the Miami Grand Prix (Darron Cummings/AP)

George Russell finished fastest in second practice for the Miami Grand Prix as Max Verstappen broke down in his Red Bull.

In the sweltering heat, Russell was 0.106 seconds clear of championship leader Charles Leclerc, with Sergio Perez third and Lewis Hamilton fourth, while Carlos Sainz’s poor run of form took another sorry twist when he crashed out in his Ferrari.

Formula One is in Miami for the first time, at a 3.36-mile circuit constructed around the Hard Rock Stadium, 15 miles north of the city.

Mercedes have brought a number of upgrades to America – including a new low-drag rear wing and revised front wing – in a bid to reverse their early-season problems.

And the early signs are positive, with Russell improving on second in the opening running to post the day’s fastest time. Hamilton, 58 points behind Leclerc in the standings, was 0.241 sec adrift of his team-mate.

“We don’t really understand it,” said Russell. “We have hit the ground running.

“We knew the conditions would suit us better here because this is the first real hot race of the season, and that has helped us, but it is only Friday and we are not getting carried away.

“But it has definitely been a productive day for us, and probably the most productive Friday we have had this year.”

Lewis Hamilton finished fourth in second practice on Friday
Lewis Hamilton finished fourth in second practice on Friday (Darron Cummings/AP)

Hamilton added: “Practice is just practice and everyone is doing something different – not everyone is showing their true pace.

“But we seem to be quicker here. We have improved in some way, I am not sure where that is because we still have the bouncing.

“There are definitely positive elements to take from today. I am still struggling with the car but George looked fast out there.”

Verstappen dominated in Imola a fortnight ago to get his championship defence back on track.

But Red Bull’s mechanical woes, which saw the Dutchman retire from two of the opening three races, reared their head again on Friday.

The world champion missed the opening chunk of the one-hour running following a gearbox change, and when he eventually emerged on track, his rear brakes overheated and he was forced to limp back to the pits.

“It’s s***,” said Verstappen on the radio. “I couldn’t f****** steer. I cannot do anything. I’m really sorry.”

Team principal Christian Horner was seen shaking his head on the Red Bull pit wall.

Over at Ferrari, there was further disappointment for Sainz. The Spaniard crashed out on the opening laps of the past two rounds in Melbourne and Imola, and then suffered a front-right puncture in the first action after losing control of his Ferrari through Turns 4 and 5 and limping back to the pits.

But worse was to come for Sainz later in the day when he carried too much speed through Turn 13 and hit the wall.

Sainz sustained significant damage to the front-left of his machine with the action suspended to retrieve his stricken car. A second red flag was deployed when Nicholas Latifi stopped with a mechanical failure.

Elsewhere, double world champion Fernando Alonso finished fifth, one spot ahead of British driver Lando Norris. Valtteri Bottas failed to complete a lap following damage sustained to his Alfa Romeo in the opening running.

