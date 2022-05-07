Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe expecting Manchester City backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe expecting Manchester City backlash

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 9:01 am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has warned his players to expect a backlash from Manchester City (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has warned his players to expect a backlash from Manchester City (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has warned his players to expect a Manchester City backlash as they attempt to bounce back from their Champions League misery.

City were minutes away from booking a mouth-watering final with Premier League rivals Liverpool on Wednesday evening when Real Madrid staged a remarkable last-gasp fightback to overhaul them in a dramatic conclusion at the Bernabeu.

Pep Guardiola’s men travelled home licking their wounds as their latest European mission ended in another failure, but Howe is in little doubt as to what awaits his team when they run out at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday to face a City side locked in a battle with the Reds for the league title.

Asked how they might be affected emotionally by their midweek disappointment, Howe said: “Well, it can work both ways, can’t it? You can be emotionally affected for the positive or the negative, you don’t know.

“From our perspective, we will 100 per cent prepare for the best Manchester City and in that respect, we have to be the best Newcastle we can be.”

Howe’s caution is based on his knowledge of Guardiola’s ability to re-focus his troops, and the belief that they were unfortunate not to prevail in Spain.

He said: “It was a very difficult moment for them, I’m sure, because with very little time of the game remaining, you’re thinking that they’ve gone through, and they had chances to extend that lead.

“It just goes to show the beauty – not in their eyes – but the beauty of football in the fact that it’s so unpredictable, the game is never up until it’s over.

“I thought they were extremely unfortunate. When you go away to Real Madrid, you know how difficult that game is and I thought they got a lot of aspects of their game right. Unfortunately, they go away and exit the competition.

“I know that will be painful for them, but we know they’ve got one of the best managers in the world to re-group and inspire them to come back again, and that’s what we have to be prepared for.”

Howe was disappointed with Newcastle’s display in defeat by Liverpool at St James’ Park last Saturday and is hoping for greater intensity this time around.

To that end, he could be boosted by the return of England full-back Kieran Trippier, who has been out of action with a fractured metatarsal since February 13, and leading scorer Callum Wilson, who last played on December 27 as a result of Achilles and calf problems.

