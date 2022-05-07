Torquay dent Chesterfield’s play-off hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Torquay dent Chesterfield’s play-off hopes

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 2:45 pm
Goals from Stephen Duke-McKenna and Armani Little handed Torquay victory over promotion-chasing Chesterfield (Simon Galloway/PA)
Goals from Stephen Duke-McKenna and Armani Little handed Torquay victory over promotion-chasing Chesterfield (Simon Galloway/PA)

Stephen Duke-McKenna and Armani Little dented Chesterfield’s Vanarama National League play-off hopes as Torquay condemned them to a 2-0 defeat at Plainmoor.

The Spireites had keeper Scott Loach to thank for keeping them on level terms at the break after he produced fine saves to twice deny Asa Hall, firstly from distance and then with an audacious back-heeled attempt from Little’s corner.

Gulls striker Danny Wright fired high when he might have done better seven minutes before half-time, and the sides headed for their respective dressing rooms still locked together at 0-0.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans headed over from Duke-McKenna’s cross as the home side continued to prosper, although they lost skipper Hall to a facial injury with 57 minutes gone following a clash with substitute Jim Kellerman, who was perhaps fortunate to escape punishment.

Ben Wynter drilled just wide from distance with Loach looking on anxiously, but it was QPR loanee Duke-McKenna who finally made the breakthrough with an accomplished 70th-minute finish from 18 yards.

Little added a second from the spot with nine minutes remaining after Kellerman had been harshly adjudged to have tugged the midfielder, although Chesterfield’s Liam Mandeville was aggrieved not to be awarded a late penalty after going down under substitute Chiori Johnson’s challenge.

