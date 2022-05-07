Lewie Coyle clinches late Hull point as Nottingham Forest secure fourth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewie Coyle clinches late Hull point as Nottingham Forest secure fourth

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 3:03 pm Updated: May 7, 2022, 3:51 pm
Lewie Coyle equalised for Hull (Richard Sellers/PA)
Lewie Coyle equalised for Hull (Richard Sellers/PA)

Fourth-placed Nottingham Forest will play Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs after they were held to a dramatic 1-1 draw at Hull.

With the game going nowhere, Forest substitute Brennan Johnson converted a stoppage-time penalty after Tom Huddlestone was adjudged to have fouled Sam Surridge.

But with Forest’s fans in party mode, Hull equalised just two minutes later through Lewie Coyle’s shot from the right.

A draw was a fair result as the visitors, who – having made seven changes from the defeat to Bournemouth earlier in the week – were short of enterprise against a Hull side with nothing to play for.

But with manager Steve Cooper understandably keen to protect his big players from injury and suspension, this result should not be taken at face value.

Forest would have presented a far bigger threat to Hull had they fielded their best starting XI, but this was a textbook end-of-season encounter – until the game exploded into life during stoppage-time.

Hull, embarrassed by their 5-0 defeat at Bristol City last weekend, at least tried to make a game of it early on.

But they were largely held at arm’s length by a Forest team clearly preparing – mentally and physically – for a crucial few weeks in the club’s recent history.

Hull were marginally better than their rivals in the first half, with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh a continual menace up front.

Indeed, Sayyadmanesh had the best chance before the interval when he cashed in upon a defensive mix-up between Brice Samba and Tobias Figueiredo after 26 minutes.

The Iran international was not well placed to make a clean connection in a good position and toe-poked the ball wide for a goal-kick.

Man-of-the-match Sayyadmanesh was also out of luck after 58 minutes when he came within a stud’s length of connecting to Callum Elder’s dangerous cross from the left.

Cooper might have hoped for a positive response from that near-miss, but the collective mindset of his players was to remain diligent rather than dynamic.

That was until their manager brought on Johnson and Surridge just after the hour mark.

Forest were immeasurably better thereafter – most significantly after 75 minutes when Hull goalkeeper Nathan Baxter did well to parry Johnson’s awkward, low cross from the right.

Surridge was well positioned to convert the rebound, but Baxter stayed big and strong to deflect the danger.

Forest’s enthusiastic supporters might have expected their side to have kicked on.

But Hull were a persistent threat on the break and perhaps should have done better when Keane Lewis-Potter could not accurately control Sayyadmanesh’s strong cross just outside the six-yard box.

Substitute Tom Eaves should also have done better with a wayward header off Lewis-Potter’s lofted dink towards the back post after 82 minutes.

By contrast to the match in normal time, the game finished with a flourish, with Brennan scoring from the spot before Coyle equalised in the dying embers.

