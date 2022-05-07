Mark Robins hails ‘breathtaking’ display even as Coventry settle for a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mark Robins hails ‘breathtaking’ display even as Coventry settle for a point

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 3:59 pm
Mark Robins salutes the Coventry fans at full-time (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Mark Robins salutes the Coventry fans at full-time (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Coventry boss Mark Robins branded his team “breathtaking” despite failing to make their dominance pay in a 1-1 away draw with Stoke.

Leading scorer Gyokeres rifled the visitors ahead in the 18th minute with an exquisite angled finish for his 18th goal in all competitions.

But Sam Clucas levelled for the hosts two minutes before the break with a fine strike, his first league goal since August enough to earn a point for the hosts.

“There’s work to be done there – and we know there’s work to be done – but the football we’ve played was breathtaking, absolutely breathtaking,” praised Robins.

“We were outstanding, especially in the first half. But we should have been out of sight, it’s been the story of our season.

“We’ve had so many opportunities kill the game off, which is the only disappointment for me.

“To go and do that to them on their home patch is absolutely outstanding. We’ve got to be happy, but not totally.

“To finish 12th in this division is a great achievement, especially because we’ve finished above a lot of very good teams.

“What we do in terms of recruitment in the summer is absolutely crucial.

“We feel like we’re not too far away from the play-offs and look like we’re not too far away from the play-offs, but we are.

“We know where we need to improve – and if we can improve we will do.

“But the players really need to take a good look at what they’ve achieved this season and be really proud.”

Robins’ side dominated for much of a one-sided contest at the bet365 Stadium – but Stoke, to their credit, dug deep for a battling point.

However, Stoke assistant boss Dean Holden admitted his side were second best, especially in the first half where the Sky Blues squandered a string of chances to have won easily.

“They [Coventry] were miles the better team, that’s the honest answer,” admitted Holden.

“They gave us so many problems in that first half an hour, we were really stretched and exposed.

“The gaps between our defence and up front were far too big.

“We were lucky to keep it 1-0 for as long as we did, but luckily we got a goal ourselves. We were fortunate to get the draw.

“Having said that, the gaffer went to work tactically and worked hard to get the distance between the units in the team that bit smaller.

“That gave us the chance to keep the ball more, because we gave the ball away far too much.

“There were just too many unforced errors in the first half, which played into their hands.

“It was a much more even second half. We didn’t create too much, but I thought it was a much more even game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal