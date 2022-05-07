Mark Warburton satisfied with farewell win after QPR sink Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mark Warburton satisfied with farewell win after QPR sink Swansea

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 4:43 pm
Mark Warburton admitted it was “very pleasing” to end his three-year QPR reign with a win after beating Swansea 1-0 at the Swansea.com Stadium (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Mark Warburton admitted it was “very pleasing” to end his three-year QPR reign with a win after beating Swansea 1-0 at the Swansea.com Stadium (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Mark Warburton admitted it was “very pleasing” to end his three-year QPR reign with a win after beating Swansea 1-0 at the Swansea.com Stadium.

A late goal from second-half substitute Andre Gray, his 10th of the season, secured the three points on Warburton’s farewell to leave them in 11th place.

Warburton said: “It’s very pleasing to end with a win, for the fans as well. It was important to finish on a high, keep a clean sheet and win the game.

“Swansea look to play and dominate possession and look for you to lose possession, then they use the overload and they can hurt you and we had to maintain discipline and make sure our two centre halves were tight and also be brave and go in.”

It’s been an injury-hit season for the R’s, who have used six goalkeepers over the last nine months.

Today was no different as Warburton named only five players on his bench, including two goalkeepers.

He added: “Yesterday was difficult and challenging, we only had three or four subs, but credit to the players we played well against a team who play possession.

“We played in warm conditions so they had to work hard and they did exactly that. You have to work hard and maintain your discipline and we did exactly that.”

Warburton has been at QPR since 2019 and an 11th-place finish follows final placings of 13th and ninth in the previous two years.

“It’s a pleasure and privilege to work with those players. I spoke to them individually throughout the week, it really is a privilege. I can leave here comfortable in the knowledge I’ve committed everything to the role,” he added.

Meanwhile, Swansea boss Russell Martin wasn’t happy with the way his side started the first half and felt some players had their minds elsewhere.

He said: “It’s a really disappointing end to the season. A few too many players are in self-preservation mode, a few players who are unsure of their future here maybe. So it’s a bit frustrating.

“We score a goal that’s onside, it gets given offside. That maybe changes the game and it sparks into life but I was surprised by the feeling around the place in the first half.

“I was disappointed in the performance and that transmitted to the supporters as well.”

However, Martin felt his side’s second half was stronger and they were the better team.

He added: “Second half I really liked us until we conceded. We should have scored a couple of goals.

“I thought we were dominating until the goal. It’s so basic. If Lats (Joel Latibeaudiere) is still on the pitch then we don’t concede that goal.

“We wanted to finish the season on a high and we had chances to that.

“We’ve had to play players out of position because of injury all season and we had to do that again today, it’s been the story of our season really.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal