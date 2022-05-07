Forest Green crowned champions as Mansfield make play-offs with thrilling draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A thrilling 2-2 draw at Mansfield sparked joy all round as visitors Forest Green were crowned Sky Bet League Two champions while the home side clinched their spot in the play-offs.

Port Vale’s win at title rivals Exeter helped Rovers claim the title with a single point thanks to a dramatic 80th-minute goal from substitute Josh March as the visitors twice came from behind.

The home side broke through in the 17th minute as Jamie Murphy put a low ball into the box from a central position and it deflected into the path of Matty Longstaff. He saw Luke McGee block his first finish but was helpless as the Newcastle loanee rolled home at the second time of asking.

Rovers grabbed a precious equaliser in the 64th minute. Jamille Matt played a ball through a square defence for Ebou Adams to go clear and win the race for the ball with goalkeeper Nathan Bishop to slot past him.

Three minutes later Matt powered over a close-range header from a Nicky Cadden corner while Bishop then saved a low poked finish from Jack Aitchison as Rovers went up a gear.

But the Stags stung them in the 78th minute as Jordan Bowery tucked away a low Stephen McLaughlin cross at the far post.

The thrills continued as Rovers again levelled two minutes later as March, who had only been on the pitch a minute, beat the offside trap on the right of the box and lifted a sweet finish over Bishop, the final whistle seeing Rovers fans pour onto the pitch to celebrate with their players.