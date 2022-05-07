Kevin Van Veen’s second-half penalty enough as Motherwell edge Ross County win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kevin Van Veen’s second-half penalty enough as Motherwell edge Ross County win

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 5:17 pm
Kevin Van Veen won the match for Motherwell (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kevin Van Veen won the match for Motherwell (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Motherwell moved one step closer to European qualification with a 1–0 cinch Premiership win over Ross County in Dingwall.

Sights of goal were few and far between for both sides, but Kevin Van Veen’s 68th-minute penalty proved to be the difference.

Ross County saw a mostly-unchanged side bolstered by the return of Jack Baldwin to the starting XI, who was free to play again after suspension, and he took the spot of Keith Watson.

Graham Alexander made three changes to his starting line-up, with Stephen O’Donnell, Liam Donnelly and Joe Efford coming into the side.

Bevis Mugabi and Kevin Woolery were left out of the squad altogether and Callum Slattery dropped to the bench, where he sat alongside the returning Van Veen.

With Motherwell having only won one league match in 2022 going into the game, it was perhaps no surprise that County looked the more confident of the two teams early on.

Regan Charles-Cook, Jake Vokins and David Cancola all had efforts on goal in the opening 10 minutes, but none of them could trouble Liam Kelly enough to open the scoring.

By and large, that was the story of the first half, with neither goalkeeper overly troubles before the interval.

Kelly was the busier of the two stoppers, though, with Motherwell having to wait until the half-hour mark before Mark O’Hara fired the ball wide, followed up by Efford forcing a save out of Ross Laidlaw and Connor Shields going close with a header.

Really, it was after the hour had passed that either side came close to breaking the deadlock.

Keith Watson cut the ball back to Blair Spittal on the edge of the box, but his powerful shot was just too close to Kelly, who was able to make the save.

Moments later, though, County were behind. Alex Iacovitti fouled Van Veen inside his own penalty area, and the Dutchman dispatched the resultant spot-kick home to send Motherwell in front.

Ross County tried to push forward and respond, but they struggled to test Kelly again until stoppage-time.

Joseph Hungbo cut inside on his left foot and sent a tantalising cross in towards the back post that looked to be creeping in until Kelly dove to his right to tip the ball around the post, securing all three points for the visitors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal