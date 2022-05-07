Kane Hemmings fires Tranmere to victory but Rovers fall short of play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kane Hemmings fires Tranmere to victory but Rovers fall short of play-offs

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 5:17 pm
Kane Hemmings scored the only goal at Leyton Orient (Simon Marper/PA)
Kane Hemmings scored the only goal as Tranmere secured a 1-0 Sky Bet League Two win at Leyton Orient which was not enough to secure a play-off place.

The Merseysiders’ hopes of finishing in the top seven depended on them claiming victory on the day while requiring both Swindon and Sutton to fail to win, but both rivals did edge their matches to ensure Rovers will be playing fourth-tier football again next term.

Orient made the early running, with Aaron Drinan and Paul Smyth going close.

Only an upright denied the O’s from going in front in the 30th minute when a 25-yard free-kick from Tom James hit a post.

However, the visitors went ahead against the run of play in the 37th minute when Hemmings ran onto a cross from Josh Dacres-Cogley to send a close-range header into the net.

Despite much of the possession after the break, Orient failed to test the visitors’ defence although they were denied the opportunity of an equaliser in the 76th minute when referee Seb Stockbridge initially awarded them a penalty for handball before changing his mind after consulting with a linesmen.

