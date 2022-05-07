Matty Done helps Rochdale end poor campaign on high note at Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matty Done helps Rochdale end poor campaign on high note at Newport

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 5:19 pm
Matty Done helped Rochdale end their campaign on a high note (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rochdale ended their disappointing Sky Bet League Two season on a high and condemned Newport to a fifth successive home defeat as they earned a 2-0 win at Rodney Parade.

Matty Done put the visitors ahead in the 16th minute with an emphatic finish into the top corner and substitute Abraham Odoh added a second in stoppage time to seal the win.

Scot Bennett had the best opportunity of the first half for the hosts but his fierce drive from the edge of the area was well blocked by central defender Max Taylor.

Strikers Rob Street and Dom Telford had chances to level for James Rowberry’s Exiles after the break but Crystal Palace loanee Street saw his effort roll just wide of a post and League Two top scorer Telford was denied by Rochdale goalkeeper Jake Eastwood.

Odoh’s clever finish in time added on wrapped up the three points, which lifted Rochdale to 18th, while Newport finished 11th after their bid for the play-offs hit the buffers in the final weeks of the season.

[[title]]

[[text]]

