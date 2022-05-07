Halifax focus on the play-offs after draw with Aldershot By Press Association May 7, 2022, 5:19 pm Martin Woods was on target for Halifax (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Halifax’s slim hopes of winning the Vanarama National League were ended by a 1-1 draw with Aldershot. Martin Woods gave The Shaymen hope of overhauling leaders Stockport with a superb 25-yard effort after 59 minutes. But Mikael Ndjoli levelled three minutes from time to ensure that Halifax must settle for a play-off place. Both sides went close to opening the scoring just before half-time with Sam Johnson making a fine save to deny Ndjoli. Halifax broke quickly from that escape and Martin Woods, Matt Warburton and Billy Waters all went close to scoring in the same attack. Warburton had almost given Halifax the lead from a free-kick. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Boreham Wood’s play-off hopes hanging by a thread after Yeovil draw Aberdeen mathematically safe from relegation play-off threat after 1-1 draw at Hibs Caley Thistle reach Premiership play-off semi-finals after edging out Partick Thistle Huddersfield fully focused on play-offs after Coventry win – Carlos Corberan