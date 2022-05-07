Aramide Oteh spoils Oldham’s last match in Football League with Crawley leveller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aramide Oteh spoils Oldham’s last match in Football League with Crawley leveller

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 5:23 pm
Aramide Oteh rescued a point for Crawley (Martin Rickett/PA)
Aramide Oteh rescued a point for Crawley (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aramide Oteh ensured relegated Oldham were denied a final-day win as he rescued a point for Crawley from a 3-3 Sky Bet League Two draw.

In Latics’ final game of their 115-year stay in the Football League, they led twice but failed to at least send their fans home with something to shout about.

Hundreds of Oldham fans had gathered outside the ground ahead of kick-off, calling for controversial owner Abdallah Lemsagam to leave the club, and the final whistle prompted the last of countless rounds of boos that peppered the afternoon.

The home supporters had been cheered by Jack Stobbs’ opening goal in the 26th minute, firing in after a swift three-man counter-attack.

And when David Keillor-Dunn found the bottom corner for his 17th of the season to make it 2-0, hopes were raised that they could at least end their dire campaign on a high.

But Crawley’s Ashley Nadesan nabbed the ball off goalkeeper Danny Rogers’ toe to give George Francomb an unmissable chance to halve the deficit.

And Oldham’s frustration grew further when Nadesan’s cross was converted by James Tilley to send the teams in for half-time at 2-2.

Jordan Clarke’s fine long-range effort put Latics 3-2 up on the hour mark but Oteh forced in at a goalmouth scramble to grab managerless Crawley a point.

