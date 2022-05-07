Dundee on brink of relegation after defeat to St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee on brink of relegation after defeat to St Mirren

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 5:23 pm
Curtis Main clinched a significant win for St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dundee took a step closer to being relegated straight back to the cinch Championship after just one season following a 2-0 defeat to St Mirren.

Goals from Alex Greive and Curtis Main ensured the Paisley side’s Premiership status for another season but left their visitors on the precipice of the drop.

Livingston’s late equaliser against St Johnstone spared them that immediate fate but Dundee are now six points behind the Perth team with two games to play and a goal difference seven goals worse.

Mark McGhee’s side, who have not won since he took charge in February, could be relegated when they play Hibs on Tuesday night.

St Mirren made one change from the side that had defeated St Johnstone with Ethan Erhahon replacing the injured Connor Ronan.

Dundee, in turn, made two changes from last weekend’s loss at Aberdeen. Max Anderson and Paul McMullan both dropped to the bench, with Zak Rudden and Luke McCowan taking their places.

The visitors started brightly but found themselves behind after just four minutes after a howler from Charlie Adam.

The Dundee captain inexplicably played a pass right across the front of his own goal, presenting a tap-in for Greive from close range.

St Mirren could have doubled their lead through Main but his towering header from Alex Gogic’s cross was well saved by Harry Sharp in the Dundee goal.

Greg Kiltie then lined up a driven effort from the edge of the box that went narrowly past the post with Sharp beaten, before Adam fired a free-kick into the St Mirren wall at the other end.

Scott Tanser then picked out Conor McCarthy with a perfect cross but the Irishman could not get his header on target.

Dundee started the second half on top and only a brilliant Jak Alnwick save denied Ryan Sweeney an equaliser from Adam’s free-kick.

Jordan McGhee then scuffed a shot against the post after St Mirren had failed to clear a corner, the ball falling kindly for the goalkeeper.

Dundee would pay for those misses when they fell further behind after 55 minutes. Marcus Fraser played the ball wide to Main who took a touch before firing a shot high past Sharp.

Niall McGinn had one late chance for Dundee but his shot went well past the post.

