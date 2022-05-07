Late Dan Smith strike sees Eastleigh snatch win at 10-man Woking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dan Smith netted a later winner as Eastleigh recorded a narrow 2-1 National League victory away to 10-man Woking.

Woking goalkeeper Craig Ross comfortably collected Jake Hesketh’s shot midway through the first half as the visitors looked to open the scoring.

Moussa Diarra headed Tyreke Johnson’s assist wide for the home side just after the half-hour mark, moments before Ronan Silva headed past the post at the other end.

Diarra almost broke the deadlock again but his close-range volley struck the post five minutes before the break as the scores remained level at half-time.

The Spitfires took the lead after 65 minutes through Daniel Whitehall, who picked up a long ball forward to net his 10th goal of the season.

But, three minutes later, Woking hit back with an equaliser thanks to a long-range effort from Jack Roles.

Jamar Loza was handed a straight red card at the death for an off-the-ball incident and Eastleigh made their man advantage count as Smith fired home from a rebound eight minutes into stoppage time to seal maximum points.