Jamie Reid bags brace as Stevenage end season in style with Salford success

Jamie Reid scored a brace as Stevenage ended their season in style with a 4-2 League Two win against Salford at the Lamex Stadium.

The result means The Boro end their campaign in 21st, while Salford sit 10th.

In the 14th minute, Christy Pym parried Brandon Thomas-Asante’s shot into the path of Liam Shephard, who put the visitors 1-0 up from close range.

But nine minutes later, the ball fell to Reid following a barrage of shots on goal and he finished from a tight angle to equalise for the hosts.

With two minutes left of the half, Reid scored another in stunning fashion, firing a low-driven shot into the back of the net from 20 yards.

Four minutes after the break, The Boro grabbed another when top-scorer Luke Norris’ thunderous shot from the left side of the box went in off the crossbar.

Corrie Ndaba headed the ball goalward with 24 minutes remaining to reduce the deficit.

However, in the 80th minute, Elliott List finished past Tom King to restore Stevenage’s two-goal advantage and kill the game off.