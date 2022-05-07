Northampton miss out on automatic promotion despite win at Barrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton saw the final automatic promotion place from League two snatched from their grasp in agonising fashion despite a 3-1 win at Barrow.

The Cobblers relinquished third place to Bristol Rovers on goals scored on the final day of the season as Rovers thumped Scunthorpe 7-0.

Instead, Northampton were left to face the play-offs as they bid to return to the third tier after a 12-month absence and will have to do without goalkeeper Liam Roberts for the first leg of their semi-final after a late red card for handling outside his area.

Town’s players and management stayed out on the pitch after the final whistle, waiting for news of the result from the Memorial Stadium which confirmed their fate.

It was a dramatic reversal of fortunes for the visitors, who, having started the day with a five-goal better goal difference than Rovers, raced into a 3-0 lead.

Sam Hoskins fired in his 13th and 14th goals of the season, either side of defender Scott Horsfall’s header, as the visitors were 3-0 up in just 21 minutes.

But Barrow hit back through Josh Kay’s header a minute before the break.

The Cumbrians continued to dominate in the second half as Josh Gordon headed against the crossbar and had a great penalty shout turned down for possible handball against Hoskins.

Only when news filtered through of the Rovers score did Town begin to look urgent.

Hoskins went close, but their afternoon was summed up by Roberts’ sending-off.