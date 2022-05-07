Bradford end season on winning note with victory over Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Bradford end season on winning note with victory over Carlisle

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 5:53 pm
Lee Angol was on target for Bradford (Adam Davy/PA).
Lee Angol was on target for Bradford (Adam Davy/PA).

Bradford ended the season with a third win a row, a 2-0 victory over Carlisle, on an emotional afternoon at Valley Parade.

The match was preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of the 56 people who died in the Valley Parade fire disaster on May 11, 1985, and the captains of both sides laid wreaths on the centre circle.

The 18,283 crowd, including 1,668 visiting fans, was a record for a fourth-tier match at the stadium.

Bradford were rewarded for a bright start by going ahead in the 13th minute as Lee Angol, fresh from signing a new one-year contract this week, diverted Charles Vernam’s shot past goalkeeper Mark Howard.

Bradford kept up the pressure and Jamie Walker twice came close to increasing their lead, both chances coming from crosses from right-back Luke Hendrie.

Walker, on loan from Hearts, first saw his shot blocked and then Howard saved the rebound in the 19th minute.

Four minutes later Howard turned the ball over the crossbar at full stretch.

Bradford keeper Alex Bass was rarely troubled, although he was called into action in the 28th minute by a 20-yard shot from former Bantams player Jordan Gibson.

Carlisle pressed hard for an equaliser at the start of the second half but created few clear-cut chances and Walker increased Bradford’s lead in the 70th minute.

The goal came less than a minute after Carlisle had had an appeal for a penalty turned down when Hendrie tangled with Kristian Dennis.

Bradford went straight down the other end and Walker took a short pass from Dion Pereira before scoring with a low right-footed shot.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal