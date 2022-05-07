Jim Goodwin has an eye on the future after draw with Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Goodwin has an eye on the future after draw with Hibs

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 6:13 pm
Jim Goodwin picked players who have a future (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin admits he picked his team for the trip to Hibernian on the basis of who is likely to be at the club next season.

Goodwin also revealed that six of the nine substitutes he named on the bench for the 1-1 draw have been told they have no future at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen confirmed their place in next season’s Premiership with a share of the spoils after David Bates’ opener was cancelled out by a late Paul McGinn strike.

The Dons dropped to 10th in the table and Goodwin admits there will be a big turnover of players during the close-season.

He said: “I picked the starting 11 who are all under contract for next season.

“Of the nine subs six have already been told they’re not getting an offer or are surplus to requirements.

“With that there is always a bit of tension and frustration within the group.

“But I try to be honest with people and tell them how it is and try to give them time to get sorted.

“So we went with a starting 11 that had something to play for. I said to them before the game they’re playing for their jerseys next year. I said: ‘Go and show me you want to be here and be a part of it’.

“If we need to move others on then that’s what we’ll do. But I felt we got a good reaction and response from the starting 11.”

Paul Hanlon made his 500th appearance for Hibs on Saturday despite needing a knee operation. Interim manager David Gray was full of praise for the club captain.

He said: “You look at Paul Hanlon playing at the moment, it shows you the strength of character of him and what he’s willing to do, putting his body on the line when he’s struggling and needs an operation.

“As far as I’m aware it’s a tidy up and it’s not too bad.

“At any level it’s great to play 500 games but to do it at one club, he knows exactly what it takes to be successful at Hibs, through tough times and the good times and he’s an example for everyone at the club – young players, old players.”

Hanlon himself said: “It’s great to make the milestone. I knew it was approaching but I’ve had a few niggling knocks and missed a few games this season and thought I might not make it.

“To reach this milestone at Hibs is something I’m really proud of.

“It was a dream for me to place once for this club – to do it 500 times is great. Hopefully I’ve got a few more in me.”

