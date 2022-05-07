Matt Peet hails Wigan’s resilience to overcome St Helens and reach cup showpiece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Peet hails Wigan’s resilience to overcome St Helens and reach cup showpiece

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 6:23 pm Updated: May 7, 2022, 6:31 pm
Matt Peet’s Wigan have reached the cup final (Richard Sellers/PA)
Wigan coach Matt Peet spoke of his team’s resilience after they overcame a terrific fightback from St Helens to secure a 20-18 victory in their Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final at Elland Road.

Peet’s men dominated the first half of their last-four tie to lead 14-0 thanks to tries from Liam Marshall, Cade Cust and Liam Farrell.

But they looked to be on their way out when holders Saints, completely out of sorts in the first 40 minutes, found a purple patch and ran in three converted tries to go 18-14 in front.

However, Marshall settled a pulsating tie with a spectacular 90-metre try which gives Peet the chance to lead his home-town team out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28 in his first season as head coach.

“There are games where you are wondering if the lads are going to turn up when they should win but today I just knew the prize at the end of it was huge,” Peet said.

“I’ve got a lot of trust in the group. There were times where both teams were dominant and it’s credit to the resilience within the group and trust they have in one another.”

Wigan will now prepare for their 33rd Challenge Cup final, chasing a record-extending 20th victory, but Peet says they still have some catching up do on their arch rivals, who have relinquished their grip on the cup but remain in pole position to claim a fourth-successive Super League title.

Wigan players celebrate
Wigan sealed victory over St Helens to reach the May 28 final (Richard Sellers/PA)

“You’ve got to judge yourself again the best team and Saints are the best team, so to have a good first half against them means more,” he said.

“They are still the benchmark. It’s going to take years to learn from the benchmark – this game doesn’t change that.

“I’m going to take this in because getting to a final was a big goal for me personally.

“I want us to get like Saints who are expected to be there and anything else is seen as failure but you can only do that one game at a time. It’s only a step but it gives us a taste for it.”

Saints ran in tries through Konrad Hurrell, Jonny Lomax – who defied a bicep injury – and skipper James Roby to put themselves in sight of victory after their disappointing first half but in the end were left to concentrate on the league.

Coach Kristian Woolf said: “It was a real game of two halves. I didn’t think we were quite ourselves in the first half.

“We didn’t have the same intensity and defensive resolve we usually have and it gave us some catching up to do.

“At the end of the day it came down to one play and sometimes you need the bounce of the ball to go your way. Wigan were good enough to take their chance and that’s the way it goes.

“I’m really proud of our effort in the second half. It showed the character in the team and in some ways we were unlucky not to find more points in the second half.

“What we need to do now is just focus and look forward to the Super League competition. We’ve only got one thing to worry about and this means this group will get a break at some stage in the season.”

Woolf insists it was not a risk to play Lomax, who will also line up against Hull next Friday as he continues to defy his bicep injury.

“I was extremely proud of Jonny,” he said. “He was extremely brave. He’s been really diligent and worked extremely hard.

“Not many players could cop the injury and put themselves in a position to play the week after.

“He can’t do any more damage there. The rest of his arm and shoulder is as strong as it can be. He is going to have to manage it and get through the season.

“He is probably a bit hard on himself after the game but I thought he did a really good job over all.”

