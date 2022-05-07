Crawley caretaker says ‘really tough time’ for club amid John Yems allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crawley caretaker says ‘really tough time’ for club amid John Yems allegations

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 6:23 pm
Interim Crawley boss Lewis Young spoke about the John Yems situation (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Interim Crawley boss Lewis Young spoke about the John Yems situation (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Lewis Young praised his Crawley players’ integrity after a difficult end to the season that culminated in a 3-3 draw at Oldham.

With manager John Yems leaving the club amid allegations that he used discriminatory language and behaviour against his own players, assistant manager Young has taken the reins and watched on as Crawley – with their own uprightness questioned by outsiders – fought back from 2-0 and 3-2 down to grab a Sky Bet League Two draw.

“The last few weeks have been really tough for us to deal with as a group and also for me as a young coach,” said Young. “I think I’ve dealt with things that some coaches don’t have to deal with in five, 10 or 20 years.

“We had a bereavement on the way up yesterday, so it’s been a really tough time but, ultimately, we’ve stuck together as a group. We’ve just tried to keep their spirits up and focus on what we can control, which is playing football.

“I’m restricted in what I can say about what’s going on, and there are things going to be said that we’d say are wide of the mark.

“There will be a time when we’re able to speak and say our part, we know as individuals in that dressing room what we stand for and what we won’t stand for.

“Ultimately I’m stuck not being able to say too much and for the last few weeks I’ve tried to stay calm with what’s going on but we as individuals inside of it, who are living it, know that there are certain things we wouldn’t have stood for.

“It’s been a tough few weeks with a lot of noise questioning our integrity, and that’s really hurt, but the boys know what we would and wouldn’t stand for. Hopefully the investigation will shine some light on some of the claims.”

Supporters of already relegated Oldham had protested about controversial owner Abdallah Lemsagam before the game and first-half goals from Jack Stobbs and David Keillor-Dunn failed to raise their spirits much.

George Francomb and James Tilley drew the visitors level before half-time to prompt more dissatisfaction among the home crowd.

A fine strike from Jordan Clarke put Latics 3-2 up on the hour mark but Aramide Oteh bundled in Crawley’s third goal to deny the hosts a victory to send them into the non-league system.

And manager John Sheridan says he has a busy summer ahead of him as he makes plans for the club’s first foray into the Vanarama National League.

“I’m pleased the season’s over, to be fair, glad we’ve got it out of the way,” he said. “It has been difficult over the last two weeks after we’d been relegated. I wanted to try to win the last two games and that wasn’t to be, we’ve got to move on now.

“It’s been difficult for everyone concerned. The end product is that we’ve gone out of the Football League so I have to try to build us back up again and build a team that can get us back out of the league that we’re going into.

“I don’t want to dwell on it now, it’s done. I’ve got some honest decisions to make.

“We started the game really well, gone 2-0 up and we were moving the ball around nice and bright. Then we took our foot off the pedal again and allow the opposition to come back into the game.

“We need leaders out on the pitch. We’re going to lose games but we need to be very hard to play against. I want teams not to enjoy coming to play Oldham. I have done it before when I’ve been the manager here and we’ve been alright and I need to try to get those people in and get them on the pitch.”

