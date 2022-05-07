Mike Jackson defiant despite first defeat denting Burnley’s survival hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mike Jackson defiant despite first defeat denting Burnley’s survival hopes

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 6:39 pm
Mike Jackson, centre, saw his team suffer a potentially costly defeat (Nick Potts/PA)
Mike Jackson has urged his Burnley players not to lose any belief after his unbeaten record as caretaker boss was ended in a 3-1 home defeat to Aston Villa that deepened their relegation worries.

Former Claret Danny Ings opened the scoring just seven minutes in at Turf Moor before Emi Buendia, architect of the first goal, doubled the lead in the 31st minute and Ollie Watkins finished Burnley off early in the second half – regardless of Maxwel Cornet’s late consolation.

Jackson had taken 10 points from a possible 12 since replacing the sacked Sean Dyche but the bounce is over now and Burnley could find themselves back in the bottom three if Leeds and Everton can pick up points from difficult away fixtures to Arsenal and Leicester respectively on Sunday.

Burnley were second best on the day to Steven Gerrard’s side, but Jackson still believes his players can keep their heads above water.

“If I was going to take any group into this (situation) it would be them,” he said of his squad. “I said that before the Watford game and my thoughts haven’t changed on that.”

“You need (character) all the time in football. You can’t win every game. How do you react? How do you respond? This group has done that before.

“We’ve got a bit of time now to regroup, look at how we can improve, and we focus everything now. There’s three games to go. The league didn’t finish today.”

Burnley’s Dwight McNeil, left, runs at the Aston Villa defence
Though they conceded early, Burnley kept fighting in the first half with Wout Weghorst and Dwight McNeil both threatening, but Turf Moor was left deflated when Buendia was too easily allowed to double Villa’s advantage in the 31st minute.

After Watkins struck at the start of the second half, moments after James Tarkowski departed with a strained hamstring, it became about damage limitation.

“I’ve said to the guys when they look back at the game, in the first half it won’t be as bad as they think it was,” Jackson added.

“When you lose a game it sits with you for a few hours, sometimes into Sunday or Monday, the same for the players or a manager, but you have to find a way to move forward.”

Gerrard had called Villa’s season a disappointment in the build-up to the match, but this performance answered a lot of his criticisms.

Steven Gerrard, left, applauds after the game
“The majority of it I thought was a really strong away performance,” the Villa boss said. “With all due respect we were better, stronger, in every department.

“Obviously I was a little frustrated we didn’t see it out with a clean sheet because I thought we deserved that but we won’t let that spoil what was a fantastic performance to a man today.”

Buendia and Ings had both come into the starting line-up having played as substitutes in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Norwich and impressed again.

Buendia got the nod over Philippe Coutinho, who has gone six games without a goal or an assist after scoring four and creating three in his first eight games for the club.

Gerrard said the decision was taken with an eye on a busy finish to the season, with this the first of five games in two weeks, and insisted he still wanted to take up the £33million option to make Coutinho’s loan from Barcelona permanent.

Philippe Coutinho
“We want Phil Coutinho here for sure,” Gerrard said, before adding that the Brazilian had fully accepted the reasons for his benching.

“There’s not much ego in this group, they’re a good set of lads and they know the schedule we’ve got,” he said.

“Both Phil and Emil will get enough game time to keep them satisfied. Phil understands that he’s played a lot and he’s respectful enough to know that Emi deserves a chance.”

