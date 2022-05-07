Graham Alexander pleased Motherwell overcome tough week with Ross County win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Alexander pleased Motherwell overcome tough week with Ross County win

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 6:43 pm
Graham Alexander’s Motherwell edged a narrow victory (Steve Welsh/PA)
Graham Alexander's Motherwell edged a narrow victory (Steve Welsh/PA)

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander was delighted to pick up all three points in his side’s cinch Premiership clash away to Ross County after a tough week with illness at Fir Park.

Eventual match winner Kevin Van Veen was one of those affected. The player had not trained at all during the week before coming off the substitutes’ bench to score the decisive penalty to move the Steelmen up to fifth place in the table.

Callum Slattery was the only other affected player to feature in Dingwall and Alexander says their inclusion was a big boost ahead of such a pivotal match.

“We were glad they put themselves forward for the team,” Alexander said at full-time.

“They wanted to be here with the boys to help us get the result.

“We knew we would be down in numbers but as long as we had enough quality to take this club forward, we knew we would be OK.

“Right at the end you could see the challenges flying in with some of the boys dead on their feet.

“They were throwing themselves in front of shots and Kelly had made some brilliant saves for us.”

On the flip side, it was a tough result for Staggies boss Malky Mackay to take after seeing his side slip out of the European places.

County created plenty of chances to score in both halves, but struggled to find the back of the net with a number of shots missing the target and ‘Well goalkeeper Liam Kelly making some important saves.

Mackay said: “We saw how Motherwell set up and that meant that we had a lot of the ball.

“In the first half, we shifted it about and had a lot of possession, but we also had three great chances and didn’t take them.

“In the second half we changed it, we moved Blair Spittal into the middle to pull the strings, which worked really well.

“We started getting at them. Joe Hungbo was causing issues on the right-hand side. Liam Kelly pulls off a couple of great saves, but we also have three or four that we don’t particularly test him with.

“It was a smash and grab, so I can’t ask any more in terms of our application and willingness to get into those areas and bravery.

“It’s just that calmness under fire to actually put the ball in the net.”

