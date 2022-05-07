Mark McGhee admits the end is in sight for Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark McGhee admits the end is in sight for Dundee

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 6:53 pm
Mark McGhee knows the writing is on the wall for Dundee (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Mark McGhee knows the writing is on the wall for Dundee (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dundee manager Mark McGhee admits he fears the worst now in his side’s battle to avoid relegation.

Goals from St Mirren’s Alex Greive and Curtis Main saw the Dark Blues leave Paisley empty-handed.

They now trail 11th-placed St Johnstone by six points with two games of the season remaining – and with a goal difference that is seven worse than the Perth side’s.

McGhee said his team would do all they could to defeat Hibernian on Tuesday but conceded their fate was not in their own hands.

He said: “I think we have to think St Johnstone will take at least a point from the two games.

“We’re at home, we have to play for pride and be professional and turn up properly, roll up the sleeves, do the things we have been doing until today and show the supporters who come on Tuesday that we care.

“I believe the players do care, regardless of how the performance was today. The boys have shown that in recent weeks and we have to show that again.”

Dundee started both halves well against St Mirren but McGhee felt their overall performance was well down on what they had shown against Aberdeen the previous weekend.

He added: “If we’d taken one of our chances it changes things but we can’t say we deserved anything. Last week I raved about the first half and thought we’d carry it in today.

“We put forward players in to get a goal and had one shot. Where did that go wrong? We need to look at that – was it shape, the combination of players we put out, individual players, is it us, is it them, is it a bit of both?

“As good as last week was, this was hugely disappointing.”

St Mirren are now mathematically safe but their manager Stephen Robinson insisted he had never been focusing on being dragged into it.

He added: “We were always aiming high. We’re absolutely safe but we’re trying to finish seventh. The fruits of our hard work are showing now.

“There’s been an intensity in the last two games and a press that has represented the people of Paisley. They’re a hard-working community and we want a team on the pitch that represents that.

“We’ll concentrate on finishing as high up as we can. The work to build for next season started a long time ago.”

