Sutton season ‘remarkable’ despite missing out on the play-offs – Matt Gray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sutton season ‘remarkable’ despite missing out on the play-offs – Matt Gray

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 7:07 pm
Matt Gray’s side missed out on a play-off place (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Matt Gray’s side missed out on a play-off place (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Sutton manager Matt Gray is still thrilled with his side’s efforts this term despite missing out on a play-off place.

A 2-0 success at Harrogate meant Gray’s side ended their first EFL campaign eighth in League Two, just one point behind Mansfield in the final play-off spot.

And although disappointed to have missed out on the top seven by a narrow margin, Gray insists his side have far surpassed his expectations.

He said: “It’s been a great season for us. If you’d have offered me 50 points at the start of the season I would have snapped your hand off.

“It was an unbelievable achievement winning the National League last year. Coming up this year, first and foremost we wanted to secure our Football League status while building off the pitch and on it, to make sure that we are here to stay. We’ve established ourselves as a Football League club now.

“To be in a Wembley final and miss out narrowly, to get 76 points on the board and just miss out on the play-offs on the last day of the season is a truly remarkable achievement. It’s been a fantastic season for us.

“We’ll enjoy a break now, we need a break, but we will come back stronger.”

Saturday’s win at Harrogate came courtesy of goals in each half from Craig Eastmond and Isaac Olaofe, though both sides created plenty of chances during an end-to-end affair.

“It was an entertaining game, they’ve hit the woodwork twice, we’ve hit the woodwork three or four times, but overall I thought we were reasonably comfortable and took our goals well,” Gray added.

Harrogate headed into the contest buoyed by back-to-back victories.

Boss Simon Weaver said: “I’m disappointed overall because I really wanted to finish the season with three wins on the bounce after two extremely positive results against Carlisle and Forest Green.

“When all is said and done, no matter what plaudits we get for playing well in an exciting match and creating lots of chances and hitting the woodwork, at the end of the day we’ve lost the game and it still hurts you because we’re winners.

“We did enough to score goals today, but probably didn’t do enough to keep the back door shut. So, inevitably, when you don’t take your chances, you leave yourself open to losing an end-to-end contest like this.

“We caused them problems when we passed the ball. That was the game-plan, we have just got to get better at it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal