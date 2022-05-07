We will bounce back from automatic promotion agony, says Northampton boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We will bounce back from automatic promotion agony, says Northampton boss

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 7:49 pm
Northampton manager Jon Brady with fans after the match (Will Matthews/PA).
Boss Jon Brady issued a defiant message after 10-man Northampton saw automatic promotion back to League One snatched from their grasp.

Instead of an immediate return to the third tier, Town face a play-off semi-final against Mansfield after being pipped to third place by Bristol Rovers on goals scored.

Northampton won 3-1 at Barrow but were still overhauled by Rovers, who hit seven past Scunthorpe.

It looked plain sailing for the Cobblers after 21 minutes as Sam Hoskins scored his 13th and 14th goals of the season and Scott Horsfall headed home to make it 3-0.

But Josh Kay headed a consolation for Barrow after 44 minutes and Rovers ran riot in the second half of their match at the Memorial Stadium to change the complexion of the afternoon completely.

Northampton even had goalkeeper Liam Roberts sent off late on for handling the ball outside his area and he will miss the semi-final first leg.

Still the 10-men almost grabbed a decisive fourth, but Hoskins was denied a hat-trick by Paul Farman’s fine save.

“It is pretty hard to comprehend,” said Brady. “We will dust ourselves down and get ourselves ready for the play-offs.

“They are a hugely strong group and never lie down. When the chips have been down and everyone thought we had no right to win games, we come out and win games.

“This group will pick itself up and I will give them loads of positives. This is a setback but the group couldn’t help what has been done.”

Asked about Scunthorpe’s decision to play a largely unrecognisable team against Rovers, Brady said: “It doesn’t concern me, we need to look forward as a group. Whatever is done is done, whether it is right or wrong.”

But he added: “Barrow played a full-strength side. They are a good team.

“No team since Phil Brown took over has gone 3-0 up here, no team has won here.

“But I don’t need picking up, we will be up for it.”

Barrow have lost six of Brown’s nine games in charge, but key wins over Sutton and champions Forest Green paved the way for their survival in League Two for a second season.

Brown has held talks about an extended deal and looks set to remain in charge next term.

“It is not over the line yet,” he said. “Would I like to be here next season? Absolutely. I have enjoyed my time here and the support I have received from the board and the fans has been nothing short of brilliant.”

Chairman Paul Hornby said the two parties were “close” to agreeing terms.

Brown added: “There’s almost an agreement in principle from negotiations on Friday which went on into the late hours.

“That didn’t take my mind off the game. I had done my work and hoped the players would carry out what we had set out for them.

“So it was disappointing in the first half. We looked devoid of any information we had spoken about.

“It looked like we had lead boots on in the first half and hadn’t played together before. It was too far off the mark, though, we raised a gallop in the second half.

On Northampton’s heartbreak, Brown added: “It beggars belief. I can’t but help feel for their manager and I wish them all the best in the play-offs. It just doesn’t feel right.”

