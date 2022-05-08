Barry Bannan bidding to return for Sheffield Wednesday in Sunderland showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barry Bannan bidding to return for Sheffield Wednesday in Sunderland showdown

By Press Association
May 8, 2022, 1:25 pm
Barry Bannan is set to keep his place for Sheffield Wednesday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Barry Bannan is set to keep his place for Sheffield Wednesday (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is confident captain Barry Bannan will be available for his side’s Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg against Sunderland.

Bannan featured in Friday night’s 1-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light despite having picked up an injury in the last game of the regular season against Portsmouth.

Moore does not expect to have any new injury concerns as his side look to battle back from their first-leg deficit.

Jack Hunt could return at right-back after being surprisingly dropped on Friday, while Josh Windass is an option to replace Saido Berahino in attack.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil will give midfielder Nathan Broadhead every chance to feature as the Black Cats look to build on Friday’s win.

The on-loan Everton player missed out with a muscle problem and will face a late fitness test ahead of the Hillsborough clash.

Like Moore, Neil does not expect any additional injury concerns in the wake of Friday’s hard-fought victory.

Dan Neil and Elliot Embleton are among those pressing to start should Neil decide to shuffle his line-up.

