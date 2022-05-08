Stuart Armstrong apologises to Southampton fans for Brentford defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stuart Armstrong apologises to Southampton fans for Brentford defeat

By Press Association
May 8, 2022, 1:45 pm
Stuart Armstrong was part of the Southampton side well beaten at Brentford (David Davies/PA)
Stuart Armstrong was part of the Southampton side well beaten at Brentford (David Davies/PA)

Stuart Armstrong has offered his apologies to the Southampton fans who witnessed a poor display from their side as they slipped to defeat at Brentford.

Saints have now won just one of their past 10 Premier League games and, following this latest 3-0 loss, they are still not mathematically safe from relegation.

Chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” and “you’re getting sacked in the morning” rained down on manager Ralph Hasenhuttl as the travelling supporters vocalised their disappointment.

Hasenhuttl said after the game he understood their frustrations, with goals from Pontus Jansson, Yoane Wissa and Kristoffer Ajer condemning Southampton to another loss.

Armstrong, too, sympathised with the supporters.

“We were really poor,” he told the club’s official website.

“Apologies to the fans who came and supported and stayed to the end and kept singing all the way through. It must have been a hard watch.

“The first 15 minutes we created a good foothold in the game and created chances. We felt comfortable in possession and the problem was we didn’t score; they went up the pitch and did.”

A remarkable set of results would have to occur to conspire to relegate Southampton, who face title-chasing Liverpool and a trip to Leicester in their last two games.

But Armstrong is keen to address the worrying slump in form before the end of the campaign.

“It’s a tough one,” he added.

“We always work hard but now we need something more and we need to win games. Our form has been very poor recently and everyone knows it.

“Everyone would love more consistency within the form and within the games. The good form seems a long time ago now, it was about nine games ago.”

Ajer’s first Brentford goal wrapped up the points for the Bees, who could yet end their first Premier League season with a top-half finish.

“Our target doesn’t change,” Ajer said.

“Our target has always been to try and get as high as possible and we know that we are going to Everton and playing at home to Leeds.

“For us it is all about getting six points if we can, we want to aim as high as possible and we take every game as seriously as the games we have played recently.

“It will be two very tough games, I assure you of that.”

Asked about his first goal, the Norway defender added: “To be fair I don’t remember a lot about it, it was an emotional moment for me.

“I have dreamt about this my whole life. Running down to the corner and seeing my fiancee in the stands was incredible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal