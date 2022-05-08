Wrexham beat Stockport to take National League promotion battle to final day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ollie Palmer scored twice as Wrexham beat Stockport 3-0 to leapfrog their rivals into top spot in the National League.

Wrexham now lead on goal difference but Stockport have a game in hand and will still secure automatic promotion if they win their two remaining fixtures.

County had hoped to secure the title in north Wales but Paul Mullin came close to opening the scoring for Wrexham from an overhead kick.

Paddy Madden missed a chance for the visitors before Palmer headed Wrexham in front in the 34th minute by heading home a Ben Tozer throw.

Mullin latched onto a pass from Jordan Davies to make it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time and Palmer headed home a Davies free-kick two minutes into the second period.

Wrexham were in cruise control for the remainder of the game as they look to next weekend’s final game at Dagenham with renewed hope of securing a return to the Football League.