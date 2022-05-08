Wrexham beat Stockport to take National League promotion battle to final day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wrexham beat Stockport to take National League promotion battle to final day

By Press Association
May 8, 2022, 2:33 pm Updated: May 8, 2022, 2:37 pm
Wrexham retain hopes of automatic promotion (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ollie Palmer scored twice as Wrexham beat Stockport 3-0 to leapfrog their rivals into top spot in the National League.

Wrexham now lead on goal difference but Stockport have a game in hand and will still secure automatic promotion if they win their two remaining fixtures.

County had hoped to secure the title in north Wales but Paul Mullin came close to opening the scoring for Wrexham from an overhead kick.

Paddy Madden missed a chance for the visitors before Palmer headed Wrexham in front in the 34th minute by heading home a Ben Tozer throw.

Mullin latched onto a pass from Jordan Davies to make it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time and Palmer headed home a Davies free-kick two minutes into the second period.

Wrexham were in cruise control for the remainder of the game as they look to next weekend’s final game at Dagenham with renewed hope of securing a return to the Football League.

