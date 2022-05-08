Gareth Ainsworth hails Wycombe’s resilience after edging past MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Gareth Ainsworth hails Wycombe’s resilience after edging past MK Dons

By Press Association
May 8, 2022, 9:57 pm
Gareth Ainsworth’s side are going to Wembley (Nigel French/PA)
Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth lauded the resilience of his players after they absorbed some heavy pressure from MK Dons to reach the League One play-off final.

The Dons were the dominant team at Stadium MK in trying to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg but could only manage a Troy Parrott header in the first half as they fell agonisingly short.

It was jubilation, however, for the Chairboys, who will have the chance to repeat their promotion to the Championship from two seasons ago when they face either Sheffield Wednesday or Sunderland at Wembley on May 21.

Ainsworth said: “I’m not going to stand here and say we were the better team tonight.

“MK Dons dominated possession, dominated shots, but we’ve dominated blocks, we’ve dominated saves, dominated absolute resilience around the box and the experience in my boys told.

“We came here with a plan to try and put the same pressure on them that we did at home.

“It didn’t work and Liam [Manning] changed his team a little bit, changed his tactics by putting [Theo] Corbeanu in to pin one of our full-backs in.

“That was tough for us to deal with and then [Scott] Twine floats everywhere, so we had to drop into a deep block.

“David Stockdale, what a cracking couple of saves he’s made tonight.

“People write him off left, right and centre. He’s been unbelievable and, for me, he’s been the best goalkeeper in League One this season.”

Harry Darling hit the bar with a header with just over a minute gone before Parrott halved the deficit for MK Dons with a looping header from Hiram Boateng’s cross.

Stockdale made a terrific one-handed save to keep out Corbeanu before preventing Parrott from forcing extra-time with almost the last kick.

MK Dons boss Manning, whose side narrowly missed out on automatic promotion, said: “The players will be devastated in there, but I think when that emotion settles and you reflect and look back, I’m sure they’ll be proud about how we went about it tonight.

“It’s like a double hit, in terms of two disappointments.

“I’ve said to the players afterwards, that’s sometimes unfortunately life, but that’s also the game and sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.

“You have to suck it up and come out tougher and harder and better the other side.

“That’s what we’ll definitely do as a club, as a group of staff, as a group of players.

“Let’s become better, let’s channel that frustration, that disappointment, that emotion into becoming even better and kicking on in the future.”

