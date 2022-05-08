Mike Jackson won’t get too downhearted by first loss in charge of Burnley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mike Jackson won’t get too downhearted by first loss in charge of Burnley

By Press Association
May 8, 2022, 10:33 pm
Mike Jackson suffered his first defeat as Burnley’s caretaker manager on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
Burnley caretaker manager Mike Jackson insisted nothing would change in his approach after the Clarets suffered their first defeat on his watch to renew relegation fears at Turf Moor.

Jackson had taken 10 points from a possible 12 to lift Burnley out of the bottom three but they were second best in a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday as frustration and nerves returned to the terraces.

Ex-Claret Danny Ings fired Villa in front early on and the result seemed inevitable from the moment Emiliano Buendia doubled the lead just after the half-hour mark.

Ollie Watkins’ header at the start of the second half made it 3-0 before Maxwel Cornet pulled one back in stoppage time.

Now Jackson, who stepped up from the under-23s after Sean Dyche was sacked last month, must find a way to restore belief ahead of difficult away games at Tottenham and Villa again – and hope they are still in the fight when they finish the season at home to Newcastle on May 22.

“Since I was 17 I’ve been involved in football and it’s part of the world you live in, you’ve got to know how to get through setbacks, otherwise you don’t stay in it, you don’t play in it, you don’t coach in it,” Jackson said.

“It’s part and parcel of it, otherwise you’d win every game and it would be boring. I have a process and the group will have a process of how we move forward. It takes a bit of time.

“Just like you enjoy the night when you win, sometimes when you lose you suffer a bit in the night-time and then you get yourselves ready to go.

“It keeps you focused and tuned right in because you know what you need to do.”

Jackson expects to learn in the next couple of days the extent of the hamstring problem that forced James Tarkowski off shortly before Watkins scored Villa’s third – a potentially key injury with captain Ben Mee still out.

In a week when it emerged Burnley’s owners must immediately repay a “significant” proportion of a £65million loan taken out during their takeover in December 2020 in the event of relegation, nerves are jangling for fans, but Jackson said it was different inside the dressing room.

“When you’re in it, you’re totally focused,” he said. “I don’t think it’s nerves. When you’re in football, you have a bit of a thing in your stomach and it sits there when you’re a player and it sits there when you’re a coach and it means you’re ready, you’re alert and you’re focused.

“Has it been nervy at this stage of the season? You’re going to get bits like that, it’s just human nature, they’re not all of a sudden going to become bulletproof.

“But they’ve proved in the four games before they’ve gone through everything – they’ve come from behind, they’ve got pegged back against West Ham, they’ve held on to a lead and now they’ve lost a game. We focus on the next one.”

