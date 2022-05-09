Laura Collett lauds ‘unbelievable’ strength of GB eventing after Badminton win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Laura Collett lauds ‘unbelievable’ strength of GB eventing after Badminton win

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 12:21 pm
Badminton Horse Trials winner Laura Collett (Steve Parsons/PA)
Newly-crowned Badminton champion Laura Collett has hailed Britain’s “unbelievable” eventing strength after another spectacular performance.

British riders, led by Collett and London 52, filled the top seven places and collected  £281,000 in prize money between them.

It was the first time since Pippa Funnell, William Fox-Pitt and Leslie Law in 2002 that Britain achieved a podium clean sweep at Badminton.

For Collett and third-placed Oliver Townend it continued an outstanding run of success highlighted by them winning Olympic team gold alongside Tom McEwen in Tokyo last summer.

In addition to that triumph – a first Olympic eventing team title for 49 years – McEwen won individual silver.

And Ros Canter, Badminton runner-up, is the reigning world champion, claiming that crown four years ago, when Britain also took team honours.

North Yorkshire-based Nicola Wilson, meanwhile, collected her first European individual title in Switzerland last year.

And Wilson also spearheaded European team success after the British selectors chose an entirely different team from Tokyo.

The major aim this year is the World Championship in Italy in September, and although Collett’s Badminton success suggests she might already have secured a team spot, a fierce battle for places lies ahead.

“The British team is unbelievable at the moment,” she said.

“We just seem to be upping the game, and it is keeping us all on our toes, that is for sure.

Laura Collett
Laura Collett and London 52 in showjumping action at Badminton Horse Trials (Steve Parsons/PA)

“We all like a challenge, and here is to the next challenge of trying to get to the World Championship.”

Gloucestershire rider Collett was among the pre-event favourites for Badminton, but few people anticipated such a dominant display across the disciplines of dressage, cross-country and showjumping.

Collett and London 52 led from start to finish, securing a winning margin of 4.6 penalties, which in eventing terms is a good furlong clear of the field. Her final 21.4 score was a Badminton record.

“He is a horse of a lifetime,” Collett added. “He has done so much for me, and I am the luckiest girl in the world to be sat on a horse like him.

“He just gets better and better, and the most exciting thing is that he is still young enough to come back and do it all again, hopefully.

“I told myself from Tokyo that I was just going to enjoy the horse for what he is. He is phenomenal, and he owes me absolutely nothing.

“I can’t really sum it all up – I have had a whirlwind 18 months.

“From winning my first five-star competition in Pau to going to Tokyo and winning an Olympic gold medal, then to winning my first Badminton. There are no words.”

