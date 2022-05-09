Scott Sinclair and Tom Barkhuizen among 13 players released by Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Sinclair and Tom Barkhuizen among 13 players released by Preston

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 12:55 pm
Scott Sinclair is one of the players released by Preston (Simon Galloway/A)
Scott Sinclair is one of the players released by Preston (Simon Galloway/A)

Scott Sinclair and Tom Barkhuizen are among 13 players who have been released by Preston following the conclusion of their Sky Bet Championship campaign.

North End, who finished 13th in the table, were quick to confirm the club’s retained list as they begin preparations for next season.

Sinclair, 33, signed from Celtic in January 2020 and made 27 appearances in all competitions for Preston while fellow forward Barkhuizen, 28, has played over 200 games since joining the club in 2017 but spent much of this campaign dealing with injuries.

Other out-of-contract players who have been released include midfielder Izzy Brown and goalkeeper Connor Ripley, while Cameron Archer, Daniel Iversen, Josh Murphy and Sepp van den Berg will all return to their parent clubs after loan spells at Deepdale.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe told the club’s website: “It’s been a pleasure to work with each and every player that’s been here since I walked through the door.

“They’ve been brilliant. The attitude and application has been top drawer and I’ve thanked them all for that.

“There’s always tough decisions to be made at this stage of the season when contracts are coming to an end, but ultimately that’s football and I’ve got to take this football club in a different direction.

“I’m sure that some will now be looking forward to a new challenge elsewhere and I wish each and every one of them all the best for the future.”

