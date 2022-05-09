Confidence building as Everton move out of relegation zone – Vitalii Mykolenko

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Confidence building as Everton move out of relegation zone – Vitalii Mykolenko

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 2:57 pm
Vitalii Mykolenko’s stunning volley helped move the Toffees out of the bottom three (Nick Potts/PA)
Vitalii Mykolenko’s stunning volley helped move the Toffees out of the bottom three (Nick Potts/PA)

Vitalii Mykolenko insisted confidence was building at Everton after they escaped the Premier League’s relegation zone.

The Ukraine international’s stunning volley helped move the Toffees out of the bottom three after a 2-1 win at Leicester on Sunday.

Mason Holgate’s header sealed victory and Mykolenko has belief they can improve further after Frank Lampard’s side secured their first away win since August.

“With every game, I feel more and more confident,” he told the club’s official site.

“The manager has given me great confidence, particularly during the breaks between games when we’ve had chance to work on the training pitch.

“I had conversations with him and afterwards, I felt myself growing in confidence more and more.

“The most important thing, by far, was three points for us. The game was very difficult, but we come out of it with the win and that’s what makes me happiest.

“All that matters in the remaining games is picking up wins. It is not important who we play.

“We need three points every game – and that is what we will be aiming for.”

Leicester did equalise through Patson Daka’s first goal since February but remain 14th after defeat ended a disappointing week following their Europa Conference League semi-final exit to Roma.

“It’s very disappointing,” Daka told LCFC TV. “The most disappointing part is that we had control of the game.

“We did everything right until the set-piece, which is the most frustrating part for us.

“We started really well. I think it’s something we have done for the past few games – starting well.

“Football is a game of chances, so if you don’t take your chances and the other team does take their chances, whoever takes their chances will win the game.

“The way we played the game, the result doesn’t go hand in hand with that. It’s so frustrating for us.”

