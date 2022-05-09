Defenders Sol Bamba, Lee Peltier and Neil Taylor released by Middlesbrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Defenders Sol Bamba, Lee Peltier and Neil Taylor released by Middlesbrough

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 5:27 pm
Sol Bamba has been released by Middlesbrough (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Sol Bamba has been released by Middlesbrough (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Sol Bamba has been released by Middlesbrough as the club announced their retained list following the conclusion of the 2021-22 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

The 37-year-old centre-back signed for Boro on a one-year deal last summer, having been given the all-clear from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

He made 30 appearances for the Teesside club across all competitions, memorably scoring a penalty in the shoot-out victory over Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

“I really want the fans to understand how important the have been for me,” Bamba told the Boro website. “They gave me the strength to achieve what I have this season.

“I’ve played for many clubs but I will never forget this. They’re probably the best fans in the country and I wish them all the best.”

Fellow defenders Lee Peltier and Neil Taylor have also been released, while the loanees Folarin Balogun, Aaron Connolly, James Lea Siliki and Andraz Sporar will all return to their respective parent clubs.

“It’s not the easiest of days but they all need to know where this club is going now,” said boss Chris Wilder, whose side finished in seventh spot.

“Individually they’ve all been told. I’m here to make decisions for the football club and I believe I’ve made the right decisions.

“It’s been a difficult period for us on that one, but the other guys whose contracts have expired – Sol, Lee Peltier, and Neil Taylor – they’ve been exemplary professionals for us, both on and off the pitch.

“They’re all fabulous guys and have great qualities so I thank them as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal