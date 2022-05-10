On this day in 2015: QPR relegated after Sergio Aguero-inspired Man City mauling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2015: QPR relegated after Sergio Aguero-inspired Man City mauling

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 6:01 am
Sergio Aguero inspired Manchester City against QPR seven years ago (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick as QPR slumped to relegation without a whimper in an embarrassing 6-0 defeat at Manchester City on this day in 2015.

The Premier League’s bottom side failed to rouse themselves for a must-win game at the Etihad Stadium and seemed condemned after conceding Aguero’s first after just four minutes.

Aleksandar Kolarov, James Milner and David Silva also got on the scoresheet as rampant City, who hit the woodwork as well through Wilfried Bony, claimed a fourth successive win.

QPR's relegation to the Championship was confirmed after a demoralising 6-0 defeat at Manchester City (Lynne Cameron/PA)
But the story of the afternoon was about QPR’s sorry demise after just one season back in the top flight, and boss Chris Ramsey was at a loss to explain what had happened.

Ramsey, who days later signed a three-year contract to become permanent Rangers head coach, said: “I thought the performance was probably our worst one for a long time.

“The players are in a very solemn mood and they know they haven’t done themselves justice. I don’t think they gave up but we talked about doing certain things before the game and one or two switched off and didn’t do it. I thought we shot ourselves in the foot.

“On the day the quality was nowhere near what it should be for a Premier League team.”

Ramsey was sacked as QPR head coach on November 4, 2015 with his side 13th in the Championship, but a couple of months later he returned to the club as technical director.

